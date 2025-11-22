The Hudsons are a group closely knit within the University of Georgia. Wade Hudson attended the university, and his family was close with Vince Dooley and his family.

His wife, Teri, joined all in on the school spirit after they got married, and their daughter Jade is now a freshman at UGA, following in her dad’s footsteps.

According to Jade, Teri plans every aspect of the tailgates she puts on, and since the family only tailgates in Athens once a year, it’s a big deal. She sets the chairs in perfect order, lines up the snacks, hangs the paper mache decorations on the inside of the tent and straightens up football-patterned cups. Teri’s sister, Sherri, and her family, the Seets, are happily delegated to setting up the TV and bringing the Chick-fil-A.

Two traditions live on in the Hudson and Seets tailgates. The family has a gold and black plastic crown hung on the sign right outside of the First American Bank that the group sets up at. This crown is placed on the head of one the members in the equivalent of the “Savage” pads that UGA football uses — when an incredible play is made, someone receives the crown.

The second tradition started when Jade was just born. Teri’s best friend bought a miniature Hairy Dawg plush that was the same size as Jade when she was a baby.

Now, even though Jade is 18, the plush still comes to every tailgate.