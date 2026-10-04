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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Final grades for Georgia football after trading punches with Vanderbilt
ATHENS — Georgia finally found itself facing an opponent that was willing to punch back.
Connor Riley
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Vanderbilt shows Georgia run game can be slowed, protects QB
ATHENS — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea found positives in the Commodores loss that will have Kirby Smart and his Georgia staff hard at work.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia knows it needs to clean up this key defensive area before Alabama …
ATHENS — The numbers from the Vanderbilt game don’t tell the entire story.
Connor Riley
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Top 25 scramble: Alabama makes case for jump, Missouri shocks Florida
Movement atop the AP Top 25 poll is negligible at this point of the season, a matter of aesthetics among the elite.
Mike Griffith
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Kirby Smart reacts to Jared Curtis not playing against Georgia
ATHENS — In what was a surprise to many, Vanderbilt did not play quarterback Jared Curtis on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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