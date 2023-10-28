Georgia football-Florida live updates, score, analysis, injury news …
Brock Bowers travels with the team for Florida game
Georgia football-Florida game time, TV channel, watch online, odds …
Brock Bowers to have ankle surgery Georgia football announces in …
Georgia-Florida Dawg Walk, presented by Kroger
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.