The Georgia football team takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and analysis for the Week 7 game.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3) at home by a 55-0 total last season.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, score, analysis

9:00 a.m. ET update: Vanderbilt is not likely to pose major challenges for Georgia today, but the Bulldogs’ deep reserves could be put to the test for one of the last times this season.

If Saturday resembles the last six Georgia-Vanderbilt matchups, the Bulldogs will have plenty of garbage time at their disposal. That means UGA coach Kirby Smart can play plenty of backups late in the game, much like he did against UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Kentucky.

Vanderbilt could present one of Smart’s final opportunities to do that in 2023. Georgia’s remaining regular season opponents include Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs might not be in for four-quarter battles with those teams, but absolute blowouts have not come easily against any of those SEC opponents.

Georgia Tech even gave the Bulldogs a rivalry week scare last season in a scrappy 37-14 Georgia win.

Those garbage time reps are valuable for the development and evaluation of underclassmen, and starting quarterback Carson Beck is a perfect example. Consider that over a third of Beck’s pass attempts from 2022 came in the second half against Vanderbilt.

Beck didn’t throw another pass until the Bulldogs hosted Georgia Tech in late November. He also had a few drives in a uniquely dominant national championship win.

It’s certainly possible that Georgia blows out the rest of its regular season schedule, regardless of its opponent’s ranking. That’s what the Bulldogs did last Saturday, handing then-No. 20-ranked Kentucky its first loss of the season.

The beef of Georgia’s schedule is only a couple weeks away. Georgia seems to know what it has in its starters, but there is plenty to be discovered about the future of the program.

Smart will be sure to squeeze as much value out of this game as he can, on matter how lopsided the scoreboard may appear.

“They get confidence. I think they get a reward for what they work on in practice,” Smart said. “So many young players, in my experience of being where I’ve been especially on the higher end, there’s a misconception that I’m going to walk in and take over the world because everybody has told me how good I am.

“Very few have instant success, so they have to go through that process of failure, and failure is good for these kids.”

Georgia football-Vanderbilt injury report for Week 7

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Darris Smith, undisclosed -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Marvin Jones Jr., ankle -- probable

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game is set for a noon ET start.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt TV channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will be broadcast on CBS.