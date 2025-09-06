The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on Austin Peay in a Week 2 College football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and score information for the game.

Because of possible weather, the start time for the game has been moved up to 2:30 p.m. Georgia beat Marshall 45-7 last week, while Austin Peay won 34-14 against Middle Tennessee State.

Georgia football Austin Peay live updates, score, highlights for Week 2 game

12 p.m. ET: Georgia will get its game against Austin Peay going a little earlier on Saturday, as the start time has been moved up to 2:30 p.m. ET because of possible weather later in the afternoon.

Georgia is a heavy favorite against Austin Peay, with the Bulldogs expected to overwhelm the FCS foe.

But the Bulldogs will be without a few projected starters because of injury. Offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene are not expected to play on Saturday as they both deal with injuries they picked up in the season-opening win over Marshall. Gaston has a knee injury while Greene is playing with a back injury.

Georgia could also be without starting cornerback Daylen Everette, as he did not play in last week’s game. Everette dressed out and participated in pregame warmups but never entered the game.

At right guard, look for Michael Uini and Daniel Calhoun to split snaps. Bo Hughley would step in for Greene at right tackle, with Jah Jackson also factoring into the rotation.

For Everette, Daniel Harris and Ellis Robinson are likely to start again. Look for Demello Jones to get early playing time as well.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters earlier this week that punter Brett Thorson was not yet cleared to play as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered against Texas last season. Drew Miller will handle punting duties.

Georgia football injury report against Austin Peay

OL Juan Gaston — knee/ankle — doubtful

OL Earnest Greene — back — questionable

OL Malachi Tolliver — ankle — doubtful

CB Daylen Everette — ankle — questionable

P Brett Thorson — knee — doubtful

RB Roderick Robinson — hamstring — doubtful

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Austin Peay game time for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Austin Peay game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. ET start. Georgia moved up its game time because of possible inclement weather.

Georgia football-Austin Peay TV channel for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Austin Peay game will air on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Madison Fitzpatrick will call the game. The game will not air over traditional television and will need to be streamed.

Georgia football-Austin Peay: How to watch online, stream Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Austin Peay game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

For a video on how to access the game, watch below.

Georgia football-Austin Peay: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 2 game

Georgia football is a 48.5-point favorite against Austin Peay. Georgia did not cover the spread last week against Marshall.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Austin Peay

On facing Austin Peay …

“I’m excited to get ready for Austin Peay, another home game, another home opportunity for our team. A lot of respect for this team. They played a good Middle Tennessee team and jumped on them and played really well, done a great job with their program. Been through some injuries last year that probably hurt them, but they’ve got a good group coming in to play us. Our guys had a really good practice yesterday. I thought we had good energy, enthusiasm. Made some corrections, and then worked on us and worked a little bit on Austin Peay as well. So, looking forward to this week.”

On what stands out to him about Austin Peay’s defense …

“Twitchy, quick, disruptive, keep you off balance. Their defensive coordinator was at Tennessee Tech last year, he does a great job. They have guys that run to the ball really well, disruptive inside. They understand their job and their gap. It’s not as simple as just walking out there and saying, OK, well, you’ve got bigger and supposedly better players than these guys, just go run all over them. It’s not that simple. These guys are disruptive in what they do. They’re tied together. They play really hard. I always tell everybody, effort counts twice. If you play with great effort, it’s worth double the value.”

On the next steps for Gunner Stockton …

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence in trusting his offensive line for play action, shot plays, two minute for the half. I thought he did an excellent job of improvising when things weren’t there or there was a breakdown. And that was probably the best thing he did was take care of the ball, protect the ball, and make plays with his legs. But he continues to get better. The next step is to play with a little more confidence. I think each time you start playing games, you lose some of that anxiety.”