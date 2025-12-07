clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football defense brought its belt to whip Alabama in SEC …
ATLANTA — As defensive line Jordan Hall hobbled off the field on crutches, he carried a belt in his hand.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report following SEC Championship game: ‘We’re …
ATLANTA — Georgia picked up a big win in the SEC championship game on Saturday, taking down Alabama 28-7 on Saturday.
Connor Riley
What’s next for Georgia after SEC title game win: Bulldogs likely headed …
ATLANTA — Georgia will receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and is likely headed to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 after beating Alabama 28-7 in the …
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury news, score, highlights for …
The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart maps out what the next week looks like for Georgia amid …
ATLANTA — Georgia won its last scheduled game of the season on Friday, beating Georgia Tech 16-9.
Connor Riley
