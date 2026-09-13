Final grades from Georgia football win over Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky
20
Final
70
Georgia
  • Charlotte 49ers
    9
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    41
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
    Final
    Utah Utes
    43
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
    38
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
    26
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
    Campbell Fighting Camels
    3
    Final
    Florida Gators
    52
    Tennessee Volunteers
    45
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    24
  • Towson Tigers
    9
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    45
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    45
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    23
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    24
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    8
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    43
  • Charlotte 49ers
    9
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    41
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
    Final
    Utah Utes
    43
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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