Western Kentucky
20
Final
70
Georgia
Charlotte 49ers
9
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
41
Arkansas Razorbacks
10
Final
Utah Utes
43
Missouri Tigers
38
Final
Kansas Jayhawks
21
Arizona State Sun Devils
20
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
48
Oklahoma Sooners
10
Final
Michigan Wolverines
17
Alabama Crimson Tide
45
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
17
Mississippi State Bulldogs
38
Final
Minnesota Golden Gophers
13
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
26
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
35
Campbell Fighting Camels
3
Final
Florida Gators
52
Tennessee Volunteers
45
Final
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
24
Towson Tigers
9
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
45
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
14
Final
LSU Tigers
45
Ohio State Buckeyes
23
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
8
Final
Auburn Tigers
43
Charlotte 49ers
9
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
41
Arkansas Razorbacks
10
Final
Utah Utes
43
Missouri Tigers
38
Final
Kansas Jayhawks
21
Arizona State Sun Devils
20
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
48
Oklahoma Sooners
10
Final
Michigan Wolverines
17
Alabama Crimson Tide
45
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
17
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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1 hour ago
Final grades from Georgia football win over Western Kentucky
ATHENS — Georgia won by 50 points against Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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4 hours ago
Sacovie White-Helton provides explosive answer for Georgia offense in …
ATHENS, Georgia — Sacovie White-Helton said focusing on what he can control would be key to transitioning to a bigger role this season, and the junior receiver has done just …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
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14 hours ago
Kirby Smart not happy with Georgia finish against Western Kentucky: …
ATHENS — Georgia put 70 points in its win over Western Kentucky. But it did little to improve Kirby Smart’s mood after the game.
Connor Riley
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15 hours ago
Will we see another White Out for Georgia football? Here’s Kirby Smart’s …
Let it be known that Georgia players loved rocking the all-white uniforms for the first time in school history.
Sarah Spencer
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Article
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16 hours ago
Gunner Stockton goes off for record-tying 5 TD passes in Georgia’s 70-20 …
ATHENS, Georgia — Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said it’s “pretty neat” that he has seven touchdown passes through two games with only four incompletions.
Mike Griffith
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