ATHENS, Georgia — Sacovie White-Helton said focusing on what he can control would be key to transitioning to a bigger role this season, and the junior receiver has done just that.

White-Helton, who has been challenged to fill Zachariah Branch’s record-breaking receiver shoes, took the only pass thrown his way Saturday for a 70-yard touchdown in Georgia’s 70-20 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

“It was a choice route, he ran a great route,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said of the short slant pass he rifled to White-Helton in stride. “I just had to get him the ball and he did the rest.

“He turned on the jets and nobody caught him.”

White-Helton has four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown receiving through two games along with six punt returns for 82 yards and kick return of 18 yards in the opening 63-3 win over Tennessee State.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has substituted liberally through the first two games, pulling Stockton and many of the front-line receivers in the second quarter of the two blowout wins.

But White-Helton’s role as a high-volume target seems secure, as he’s exhibited good hands and game-breaking running ability after the catch through the first two contests.

Smart was certainly impressed.

“The throw and the decision by Gunner was great, was elite, and the catch by Sacovie using his hands and not his body was really big,” Smart said. “Then his burst to split the safeties and go make a play.

“It was really nice (pass) protection, and really nice decision and great catch and run after the catch.”

White-Helton, who had only eight catches for 70 yards last season, said in fall camp he’s ready to make the most of the lessons learned from Atlanta Falcons’ rookie Zachariah Branch, who set a UGA program record with 81 catches last season.

“Route definition, depth in routes, and the speed and timing of the routes he used, not everything needs to be 100 mph,” White-Helton said, asked what he picked up from Branch.

“It’s coming out of your break and being able to run downfield.”

White-Helton has certainly proven he can do that in building momentum for Georgia’s first SEC and road game at noon next Saturday at Arkansas.