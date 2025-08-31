Marshall
7
Final
45
Georgia
LSU Tigers
17
Final
Clemson Tigers
10
Georgia State Panthers
7
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
63
Virginia Tech Hokies
Sun, 8/31 on ESPN @7:00 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Auburn Tigers
38
Final
Baylor Bears
24
Texas Longhorns
7
Final
Ohio State Buckeyes
14
Mississippi State Bulldogs
34
Final
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
17
Syracuse Orange
26
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
45
Toledo Rockets
16
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
24
Alabama Crimson Tide
17
Final
Florida State Seminoles
31
Alabama A&M Bulldogs
7
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
52
Illinois State Redbirds
3
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
35
LIU Sharks
0
Final
Florida Gators
55
Charleston Southern Buccaneers
3
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
45
UTSA Roadrunners
24
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
42
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
KJ Bolden showcases why he can ‘dominate’ in Georgia’s win over Marshall
ATHENS — KJ Bolden was not supposed to be the Georgia player who blocked a punt on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
9 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart after Georgia football beats ‘overmatched’ Marshall
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew there was not a whole to take away from Georgia’s 45-7 win over Marshall. The Bulldogs were massive favorites on the afternoon and it showed.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
10 hours ago
Zachariah Branch shows why he can be the easy button for the Georgia …
ATHENS — As Zachariah Branch sat on the Sanford Stadium turf, it almost seemed cruel.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
11 hours ago
Gunner Stockton shows it’s a new day at the QB position for Georgia: ‘It …
ATHENS — Saturday was special for Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
13 hours ago
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart speaks on Daylen Everette, two …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury situation following the team’s 45-7 win over Marshall.
Connor Riley
