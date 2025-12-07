clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia acknowledges the truth about what beating Alabama in SEC …
ATLANTA —&nbsp;As Oscar Delp came off the field, he had a message to those close enough to hear.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart calls out ‘naysayers’ following Georgia football SEC …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows there were plenty of doubters of Georgia entering Saturday.
Connor Riley
Georgia football defense brought its belt to whip Alabama in SEC …
ATLANTA — As defensive line Jordan Hall hobbled off the field on crutches, he carried a belt in his hand.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report following SEC Championship game: ‘We’re …
ATLANTA — Georgia picked up a big win in the SEC championship game on Saturday, taking down Alabama 28-7 on Saturday.
Connor Riley
What’s next for Georgia after SEC title game win: Bulldogs likely headed …
ATLANTA — Georgia will receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and is likely headed to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 after beating Alabama 28-7 in the …
Mike Griffith
