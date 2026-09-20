Georgia
45
Final
17
Arkansas
  • Kennesaw State Owls
    9
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    42
    UTSA Roadrunners
    6
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    30
  • Florida Gators
    44
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    39
    Troy Trojans
    17
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    27
    LSU Tigers
    24
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    32
    New Mexico Lobos
    6
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    14
  • Kennesaw State Owls
    9
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    42
    UTSA Roadrunners
    6
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    30
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Khalil Barnes continues to make his case as Georgia’s best portal pickup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In another world, Khalil Barnes would’ve found himself going back and forth with North Carolina on Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Top 25 projection: Texas No. 1, Ole Miss top 5 with win over LSU as Top 10 …
Saturday’s college football action was proof positive that every week is a test, as Coach Kirby Smart said after his No. 2-ranked Georgia program disposed of Arkansas on …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart not worried about Ryan Silverfield after big Georgia win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kirby Smart knows how difficult it is to win on the road in the SEC.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart reveals the unique NIL deal Georgia has with London Humphreys: …
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — London Humphreys didn’t record a catch on Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
KJ Bolden spearheads Georgia defense in 45-17 win at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Bolden was running hot for Georgia on Saturday, delivering tone-setting hits from the opening of the game.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment