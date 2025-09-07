Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
0
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
73
South Carolina State Bulldogs
10
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
38
San Jose State Spartans
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
38
Utah State Aggies
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
44
Ole Miss Rebels
30
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
23
East Tennessee State Buccaneers
17
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
72
Kansas Jayhawks
31
Final
Missouri Tigers
42
South Florida Bulls
18
Final
Florida Gators
16
Arkansas State Red Wolves
14
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
56
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
7
Final
LSU Tigers
23
Arizona State Sun Devils
20
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
24
Ball State Cardinals
3
Final
Auburn Tigers
42
Vanderbilt Commodores
44
Final
Virginia Tech Hokies
20
Michigan Wolverines
13
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
24
