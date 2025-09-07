Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    0
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    73
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    31
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    42
    South Florida Bulls
    18
    Final
    Florida Gators
    16
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    14
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    7
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    23
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    20
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    3
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    42
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    44
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    20
    Michigan Wolverines
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    24
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    0
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    73
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after Bulldogs battle Austin …
ATHENS — Saturday was a longer day than any Georgia partisans could’ve anticipated.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Gunner Stockton knows he needs find his confidence as Georgia football QB
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton did not have a negative impact on Saturday’s game. He didn’t turn the ball over and completed 76% of his passes for 227 yards in a 28-6 win over …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Second quarter struggles illustrate issues with Georgia football offense
ATHENS — Inclement weather moved the start time for Saturday’s game up an hour and then delayed the win over Austin Peay by an hour and 46 minutes.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
College GameDay to be on hand for Georgia football-Tennessee game in Week 3
Georgia is set for a massive game next week on the road at Tennessee. And ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to capture the contest.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart on Georgia OL injuries: ‘We’re not who we need to be’
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand on the injury front with the Bulldogs coming out of the game against Austin Peay.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment