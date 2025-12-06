The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury report and the score.

The two teams will play for the 2025 SEC Championship, with the winner clinching an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff. This is a rematch, with Alabama having beaten Georgia 24-21 earlier this season.

Georgia football-Alabama live updates, score, highlights for SEC championship game

1:15 p.m. ET: For the eighth time in nine seasons, Georgia finds itself back in Atlanta for the SEC championship.

The Bulldogs will once again face Alabama, as it will be the fourth time in those eight years that these two teams meet in this game.

Alabama beat Georgia earlier in the season, but the two teams are very different from that first game, specifically on the injury front.

Georgia will not have Colbie Young, Jordan Hall or Kyron Jones, who all played in the first matchup. This week, Georgia learned it would not have Drew Bobo or Bo Walker.

Bobo picked up a foot injury in the win over Georgia Tech last week. The belief is that the injury is season-ending.

Without Bobo, Malachi Toliver is expected to get the start for Georgia at center. It will be the second start of his career and the first in an SEC game.

“Drew has been dealing with an injury the past three to four weeks prior to this week, and so we had the good fortune of getting a lot of reps for Cortez (Smith) and Malachi and Donnie Glover, and all those guys have been getting reps at center for probably three to four weeks,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Thursday. “They all got reps during camp.”

Georgia is not the only team afflicted by injuries, as Alabama has its share going into the game. Defensive linemen LT Overton and Kelby Collins are not playing in this game, while running back Jam Miller and tight end Josh Cuevas are listed as questionable.

A final availability report for the game will be published at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of the game will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff as one of the five highest-rated conference champions. To earn a first-round bye, Georgia will need to be a top four seed in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Those will be released on Sunday at noon.

Georgia football injury report against Alabama

Zion Branch — undisclosed — questionable

Drew Bobo — left foot — out

DB Kyron Jones — foot — out

RB Bo Walker — jaw — out

DL Jordan Hall — leg — out

WR Colbie Young — leg — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

DB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Alabama: Game time for Week 15 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 4:10 p.m. ET start on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for Week 15 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch online, stream Week 15 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 15 game

Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. The total for the game is 48.5. Georgia is 5-7 against the spread this season.

2025 SEC Championship Game ticket information

For tickets to the 2025 SEC Championship Game, follow this link. Georgia will be on the south sideline, the same they were on for Friday’s Georgia-Georgia Tech game.