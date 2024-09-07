Tennessee Tech
3
Final
48
Georgia
Houston Cougars
12
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
16
Mississippi State Bulldogs
23
Final
Arizona State Sun Devils
30
Texas Longhorns
31
Final
Michigan Wolverines
12
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Oklahoma State Cowboys
39
McNeese Cowboys
10
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
52
South Carolina Gamecocks
31
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
6
California Golden Bears
21
Final
Auburn Tigers
14
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
52
Samford Bulldogs
7
Final
Florida Gators
45
South Florida Bulls
16
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
42
Buffalo Bulls
0
Final
Missouri Tigers
38
Alcorn State Braves
0
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
55
Nicholls State Colonels
21
Final
LSU Tigers
44
Tennessee Volunteers
51
Final
North Carolina State Wolfpack
10
clock icon
clock icon
23 hours ago
Georgia football-Tennessee Tech live updates, score, analysis, injury …
Georgia football takes on Tennessee Tech in a Week 2 college football game on Sept. 7. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis and injury updates for the …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 6, 2024
Georgia will raise football season ticket prices for 2025 season
ATHENS — The cost of Georgia football tickets will go up next year. And they’ll cost a little more in 2027 as well.
Chip Towers
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 6, 2024
Sentell’s Intel: The Elijah Griffin OV news adds to a brisk news cycle of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Elijah Griffin and several targets. Griffin is the No. 1 recruit on the weekly “Before …
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 6, 2024
Georgia football podcast: Former UGA QB challenges offense to ‘ask more …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
