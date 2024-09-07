Tennessee Tech
3
Final
48
Georgia
  • Houston Cougars
    12
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    16
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    23
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    30
  • California Golden Bears
    21
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    14
    Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
    3
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    52
    Samford Bulldogs
    7
    Final
    Florida Gators
    45
    South Florida Bulls
    16
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    42
  • Buffalo Bulls
    0
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    38
    Alcorn State Braves
    0
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    55
    Nicholls State Colonels
    21
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    44
    Tennessee Volunteers
    51
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    10
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football-Tennessee Tech live updates, score, analysis, injury …
Georgia football takes on Tennessee Tech in a Week 2 college football game on Sept. 7. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis and injury updates for the …
Connor Riley
Georgia will raise football season ticket prices for 2025 season
ATHENS — The cost of Georgia football tickets will go up next year. And they’ll cost a little more in 2027 as well.
Chip Towers
Sentell’s Intel: The Elijah Griffin OV news adds to a brisk news cycle of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Elijah Griffin and several targets. Griffin is the No. 1 recruit on the weekly “Before …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football podcast: Former UGA QB challenges offense to ‘ask more …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
