Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2280 (Sept 6, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams shares Jake Fromm’s belief that Carson Beck has more in the tank than what he showed on Saturday. Plus, we hear from UGA recruiting insider Jeff Sentell on how the Dawgs can benefit from FSU’s struggles.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA QB challenges offense to ‘ask more from Carson Beck’

Beginning of the show: A look at what Jake Fromm recently said he’d like to see more of from Carson Beck and UGA’s offense.

15-minute mark: I discuss the chances of UGA flipping away one of the state’s top prospects.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of a couple of the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: ESPN analyst Rocky Boiman, the color analyst for Saturday’s game on ESPN+, joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.