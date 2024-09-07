Georgia football takes on Tennessee Tech in a Week 2 college football game on Sept. 7. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis and injury updates for the game.

Georgia is coming off a 34-3 win over Clemson to open the season. Saturday is Georgia’s first home game of the season.

Fourth quarter

Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3, 00:00: Hayden Olsen 32-yard field goal.

Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 0, 3:07: Peyton Woodring 32-yard field goal.

Third quarter

Georgia 45, Tennessee Tech 0, 6:46: Branson Robinson 13-yard TD run (Peyton Woodring kick).

Georgia 38, Tennessee Tech 0, 12:21: Lawson Luckie 37-yard TD pass from Carson Beck (Peyton Woodring kick).

Georgia 31, Tennessee Tech 0, 12:54: Arian Smith 50-yard TD pass from Carson Beck (Peyton Woodring kick).

Second quarter

Georgia 24, Tennessee Tech 0, 1:11: Dominic Lovett 10-yard TD pass from Carson Beck (Peyton Woodring kick).

Georgia 17, Tennessee Tech 0, 11:45: Peyton Woodring 27-yard field goal.

First quarter

Georgia 14, Tennessee Tech 0, 6:37: Colbie Young 6-yard TD pass from Carson Beck (Peyton Woodring kick).

Georgia 7, Tennessee Tech 0, 12:27: Dillon Bell 22-yard TD pass from Carson Beck (Peyton Woodring kick).

1:30 p.m. update: Couple of injury notes: Mykel Williams, Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod for this week. Freshman inside linebacker Kris Jones is on a scooter with a foot injury, Georgia offensive lineman Marcus Harrison also on a scooter.

Warren Brinson and Joenel Aguero are dressed out, as is running back Trevor Etienne

11 a.m. update: Georgia will have its first home game of the season and there will be plenty of attention on the defensive line and the running back room.

The defensive line is dealing with a handful of injuries at this point. Warren Brinson will be a game-time decision, while Mykel Williams, Xzavier McLeod and Jordan Hall are all likely to miss Saturday’s game.

That will once again mean Georgia leans on veterans Nazir Stackhouse, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Christen Miller. If Georgia can get a big lead, the Bulldogs can rotate in freshmen such as Jordan Thomas, Nasir Johnson and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

At the running back spot, Georgia will be without Roderick Robinson as he is recovering from a toe injury. Trevor Etienne’s status is still a mystery, with Kirby Smart still electing to keep the running back’s status under wraps.

Freshman Nate Frazier led Georgia in rushing against Clemson, finishing with 83 yards on 11 carries. Saturday will be his Sanford Stadium debut.

With Georgia being a massive favorite in the game, this will be a big opportunity for backup quarterback Gunner Stockton. Current starter Carson Beck used similar opportunities against Vanderbilt and TCU in 2022 to help propel himself into becoming Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Georgia published its depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech. (Connor Riley /Dawgnation)

Georgia football injury report for Week 2 game against Tennessee Tech

Joenel Aguero -- soft tissue -- probable

Warren Brinson -- lower leg -- questionable

Trevor Etienne -- suspension -- questionable

Mykel Williams -- ankle -- out

Xzavier McLeod -- abdominal -- out

Jordan Hall -- leg -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Chris Peal -- shoulder -- out

Marcus Harrison -- lower leg -- out

Kris Jones -- lower leg -- out

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game time for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game is set for a 2 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech TV channel for Week 2 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game will be broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+ Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Ashley Stroehlein will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee Tech how to watch online, stream Week 2 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. If you have access to SEC Network, you have access to SEC Network+.

Below is a video on how to stream the game.