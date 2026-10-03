ATHENS — Georgia was already without one of their top outside wide receivers in Isiah Canion.

Then during Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs had Thomas Blackshear exit the game with a shoulder injury.

Blackshear was spotted on the sideline in a sling in the second half of the 38-14 Georgia win. Blackshear had three receptions for 33 yards before exiting the game.

Smart said Blackshear is dealing with a shoulder injury. Smart was not sure how severe Blackshear’s injury was.

Canion did not dress out again after he missed the Oklahoma game last week. He left on the opening drive of the Arkansas game.

Without two of its more physical receivers, Georgia looked elsewhere for production. Landon Roldan hauled in two receptions for 57 yards on the afternoon, including a 55-yard gain.

Dwight Phillips was Georgia’s leading receiver on the day, catching five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

As for where Georgia could turn at the X-receiver position, Will Taylor is the next guy on the depth chart. Talyn Taylor has also worked outside at times this season. Further down the depth chart, Georgia could turn to CJ Wiley.

Georgia also leaned on its tight ends, especially in the red zone. Tight end Jaden Reddell had a one-yard touchdown run, while Elyiss Williams caught a one-yard touchdown pass.

The Bulldogs did see Nate Frazier return to action after he sat out the game against Oklahoma with a rib injury. He took his first snaps in the third quarter and finished with nine yards on the afternoon with two carries.

“The plan was to play him if needed to and Chauncey was a little banged up,” Smart said. “He probably could’ve played and we elected not to play him as we got a couple scores.”

Georgia also saw Chase Linton return to action after he missed the first four games of the season with a lower-body injury.

As for Vanderbilt, quarterback Jared Curtis did not play. He was replaced by Blaze Berlowitz, who threw for 190 yards on 23 attempts.

The Bulldogs have a big game next week as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama beat Mississippi State 56-23 on Saturday.

Georgia football injury report