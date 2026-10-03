It is homecoming weekend in the Classic City, where all Bulldog alumni, family and friends have come to watch Georgia take on Vanderbilt.

This means there are plenty of generational tailgates all over Athens in preparation for this game, and DawgNation is searching for the best sponsorship with Kroger.

This week, DawgNation’s Molly Morris found one special group of fans who have been holding it down since the 1940s.

Dan Looney’s great-aunt and great-uncle started this tailgate journey back in the mid-40s, buying up to 30 game tickets for the entire group.

By the 1970s, a special tablecloth was born. Carrying a tradition that still holds true to this day.

“We’ve had this tablecloth and everybody that has come in, we’ve invited to sign it,” Looney said. “It’s even more special when someone that we love has passed on over the generations because we have their signature on the board. That means they’re always a part of the tailgate.”

Longtime member Bev Davis has been part of the pregame festivities for over 50 years and has proudly missed just one UGA game over that same timespan.

What’s gotten her through this long? Beer and donuts.

For a 12:45 p.m. kickoff, Davis’ day started roughly around 7 a.m.

Morris concluded her visit as she always does with a little gameday trivia about the history of Georgia-Vanderbilt. She even found a Commodore fan to ask where the visiting team is out of.

Looney and company were awarded a DawgNation apron and a $100 Kroger gift card.