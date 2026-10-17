Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
  • The Citadel Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
    Missouri Tigers
    3
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    10
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    26
  • The Citadel Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
    Missouri Tigers
    3
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    10
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    26
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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