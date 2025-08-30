Georgia football-Marshall live updates, injury news, score, highlights for Week 1 game

ATHENS — The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and score updates for the game.

Georgia went 11-3 last season, winning the SEC. The Bulldogs have national championship aspirations once again. Georgia will be breaking in a starting quarterback, with Gunner Stockton taking over.

1 p.m. ET: At long last, the offseason has come to a close for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart opens his 10th season as the program’s head coach, eager to put forth another championship effort.

While the Bulldogs are a heavy favorite over visiting Marshall, there is still plenty of intrigue as Georgia opens up its season.

On the depth chart provided by Georgia, Gunner Stockton is listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Stockton represented Georgia at SEC Media Days in July and started in what was Georgia’s final game of the 2024 season.

As for other positions of note on the depth chart, freshman Juan Gaston is listed as the starter at right guard. If he starts for Georgia, he would become the first true freshman to start on the offensive line in his first game since Andrew Thomas did so to open the 2017 season. Thomas started at right tackle that year, which ended with Georgia getting to the national championship game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Quintavius Johnson is the starting outside linebacker. Gabe Harris is listed at defensive end but he will play both positions. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is listed as a co-starter at defensive end with Harris.

In the secondary, Daniel Harris and Ellis Robinson are listed as co-starters at cornerback. At free safety, Kyron Jones and Adrian Maddox are co-starters.

On the injury front, Brett Thorson is listed as the starter at punter but he is not expected to play today. Drew Miller would be his replacement at punter.

Joenel Aguero is expected to play today, with Smart dispelling the idea that he picked up an injury during practice this week.

After Georgia’s game against Marshall, the Bulldogs take on Austin Peay. That game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Marshall game time for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Marshall game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Marshall TV channel for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Marshall game will air on ESPN. Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport will call the game.

Georgia football-Marshall: How to watch online, stream

The Georgia football-Marshall game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Marshall: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 1 game

Georgia football is a 38.5-point favorite according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 53.5.

Georgia football-Marshall injury report