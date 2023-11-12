Ole Miss
17
4th QTR
1:27
52
Georgia
  • Tennessee Volunteers
    7
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    36
    Auburn Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
  • Florida Gators
    28
    3rd QTR
    1:15
    LSU Tigers
    38
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    10
    4th QTR
    14:12
    Texas A&M Aggies
    48
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    47
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia All-American Brock Bowers scores TD on Ole Miss in first game back …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers made his much-anticipated return for Georgia football in the Bulldogs’ Top 10 showdown with Ole Miss on Saturday night, reeling in an 8-yard TD catch …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Julian Humphrey exits Ole Miss game with first quarter injury
ATHENS — A week after his breakout performance, Georgia saw cornerback Julian Humphrey exit the game in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
Georgia football-Ole Miss live updates, injury news, analysis for Week 11 …
ATHENS — The Georgia football team takes on the Ole Miss Rebels in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, analysis, live updates and …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin comment on Michigan football sign stealing scandal
ATHENS — Kirby Smart essentially shrugged off the Michigan sign stealing scandal that resulted in the Big Ten issuing a 13-page document announcing the suspension of Coach …
Mike Griffith
