ATHENS — The Georgia football team takes on the Ole Miss Rebels in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, analysis, live updates and injury news for the game.

Georgia is 9-0 and can clinch the SEC East with a win on Saturday. Ole Miss is 8-1 entering the game.

4:15 p.m. ET — All eyes will be on the status of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The star tight end has an ankle injury that he had surgery on Oct. 16. It has been 26 days since the surgery.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Bowers when speaking to ESPN’s College GameDay.

“That’s what we hope,” Smart said on Bowers playing. “I don’t know if he’s going to be 100 percent but he’s done a good job during the week of working towards the benchmarks he’s got to do. We’ll see how he is, game-time decision.”

Despite missing the previous two games, Bowers is still Georgia’s leading receiver on the season. The Bulldogs have gotten key contributions out of tight end Oscar Delp and wide receiver Ladd McConkey without Bowers.

Georgia could see offensive tackle Amarius Mims return to action on Saturday. The Bulldogs have been without the services of Mims since Georgia’s game against South Carolina. Xavier Truss has started the last six games at right tackle, with Dylan Fairchild playing at left guard.

The Bulldogs will be without starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson after suffering a forearm injury in the win over Missouri. Freshman CJ Allen is expected to start, with freshman Raylen Wilson also factoring into the rotation.

Georgia football-Ole Miss injury report for Week 11 game

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- questionable

Brock Bowers, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- probable

Xavian Sorey, personal matters -- probable

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Ole Miss TV channel for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit an Holly Rowe will broadcast the game.