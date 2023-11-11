ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are once again champions of the SEC East, as Tennessee’s loss to Missouri clinched the division for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has won the SEC East three straight times and six of the last seven times. Georgia is 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in conference games this season. The Bulldogs beat Missouri 30-21 last week when the two teams met in Athens.

We already know who the Bulldogs will be playing in the conference title game, as Alabama locked up the SEC West earlier in the day. The Crimson Tide are 9-1 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play after beating Kentucky 49-21 earlier on Saturday.

This will be the fourth time that Alabama and Georgia will meet in the SEC championship game. Alabama has won the three previous matchups, most recently in 2021. The Bulldogs did beat Alabama the last time they played, which came in the 2022 National Championship Game.

Despite wrapping up the SEC East, Georgia still hs plenty to play for as the Bulldogs push for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 ranked team in the country at this point in time. Georgia has a game against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday and then have road games against No. 13 Tennessee and Georgia Tech to close out the regular season.

“I feel like our crowd is really good for all of our games,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t know if you separated it in ratings, I don’t know where it fits. I definitely think it was very impactful against Tennessee and I think we need that same impact for this game in terms of the way they go about things an how you can affect the game.”

The 2023 SEC Championship is set for Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game. Georgia won the SEC championship last season, as it beat LSU 50-30 in the conference title game.

2023 SEC Championship Game time, TV Channel

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Teams: Georgia-Alabama

Location: Atlanta

Date: Dec. 2