ATHENS — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 16. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and analysis for the Week 3 game.

Georgia is 2-0 on the season. This will be the first SEC game for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, score and analysis

12:30 p.m. ET: Georgia will likely be without its top wide receiver for the third consecutive game to start this season. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that wide receiver Ladd McConkey is doubtful to play on Saturday, as he continues to battle a back injury.

“We have guys capable of filling the void left by Ladd, but we don’t have guys with the experience in this offense,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “Two years, 15 games a year, 30 games of experience is immense. That’s the part we miss. As far as his availability, he hasn’t been available. He’s been injured. He’s trying to come back, and we’re trying to figure out all we can do to speed that process up.”

Georgia is expected to see running back Daijun Edwards return to action on Saturday. He has missed Georgia’s first two games of the season as he recovers from an MCL sprain.

The return of Edwards is expected to give the Georgia running game a jolt. Through two games, freshman Roderick Robinson is the team’s leading rusher with only 88 yards. The Bulldogs have turned to wide receiver Dillon Bell and tight end Brock Bowers to help bolster the running back rotation.

On the defensive side of the ball, Javon Bullard is questionable to play as he is dealing with an ankle injury. Bullard left on the opening drive of the game against Ball State.

In the even Bullard can’t play, Georgia will turn to David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson at the safety position. Look for Malaki Starks and Tykee Smith to also pick up the slack, with both coming away with interceptions in the week 2 win over Ball State.

Georgia now owns the nation’s longest home winning streak at 20 games. The last team to beat Georgia at home was the South Carolina Gamecocks, who won back in 2019 in Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the season, as they lost to North Carolina in the opening game of the year.

But with it being the SEC opener, and one of the more important recruiting weekend for Georgia, Smart still expects Saturday to be a wild environment for the Bulldogs.

“What people want to question whether our fans are elite, we’ll find out Saturday, right? It sounds like Tonka (Hemingway) called ‘em out,” Smart said on Monday. “Maybe we need to use Tonka for motivation and let him be the one that spurns our group to come out there at 3:30 and be really loud and fired up. I certainly hope our fan base will be. They’ve answered the bell every single time. I don’t know why they wouldn’t now.”

Georgia football injury report for South Carolina game in Week 3

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- out

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Joshua Miller, undisclosed -- out

Ladd McConkey, back -- doubtful

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- questionable

Chris Peal, toe -- questionable

Javon Bullard, ankle -- questionable

Christen Miller, neck -- probable

Raylen Wilson, knee -- probable

Georgia football-South Carolina game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game.