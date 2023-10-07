ATHENS — SEC legend Tim Tebow knows exactly what Georgia football is feeling in the midst of a 22-game win streak.

“You’re getting everyones’ best game,” Tebow said during his SEC Nation interview on the University of Georgia campus on Friday.

“You get chipped away at, over and over and over again, it’s hard not to get those body blows.”

Tebow, the SEC’s all-time touchdowns leader (145), took such hits while directing one of the great runs in Florida football history.

Tebow’s Gators, recently chronicled in a “Swamp Kings” documentary, won 22 in a row before getting knocked off by Alabama in the 2009 SEC Championship Game.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are in the thick of their own historic run as the only program to win back-to-back championships in the four-time CFP era.

Smart acknowledged Tebow’s analogy during his appearance on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show later Friday afternoon.

“One of our coaches said we’re not Mike Tyson, we’re Muhammad Ali,” Smart said, “and he was saying that we can take punches, and we have taken some punches, and we’ve finished on top each time and that’s the goal.”

Tebow, whose Florida offense was ultimately stopped by that 2009 Crimson Tide defense overseen by Smart, tipped his cap to how the Georgia head coach has built his No. 1-ranked program.

“What Kirby has done here really has been incredible,” Tebow said. “The way he’s done with the physicality and the defenses, but the offenses that have also come through in big moments … the game plans in SEC championships, and semis and nattys … you have to give him so much credit.”

Beyond the on-field personality and superior coaching, Tebow also recognizes how Smart has empowered his players’ mindset and maintained championship depth.

“Their second- and third-team players are still better than a lot of other teams’ starters,” Tebow said. “I think they know most of the players here are going to get drafted and play at the next level.

“(And) he teaches that mentality of, ‘we’re going to be the hunter not the hunted.’ "

This, despite the challenges of teams like Auburn last week, or Kentucky this week.

The No. 20-ranked Wildcats enter into Sanford Stadium looking for what would be the program’s biggest win of Mark Stoops’ 11-year head coaching era.

Tebow made it clear that style points should not matter during the streak.

“You’re (also) getting the comparison of what you did last time, and that’s also hard to fight against,” Tebow said, expounding on the challenges of maintaining a long win streak.

“(People say) ‘well, we only won by 10,’ or, ‘you barely beat Auburn,’ instead of, ‘yes! We celebrate!’ " Tebow said.

“I think Kirby does a good job of balancing the celebration of the win, because it’s hard to get those wins,” Tebow said. “Maybe last year you beat them by 24 and this year beat them by 10, still, celebrate that.”

Georgia 22-game win streak

2021 season

Dec. 31, (n) 34-11 over No. 2 Michigan (12-1)

Jan. 10, (n, 2022), 33-18 over No. 2 Alabama (13-1)

2022 season

Sept. 3, (n) 49-3 over No. 11 Oregon (10-3)

Sept. 10, (h) 33-0 over Sanford (11-2)

Sept. 17, (a) 48-7 over South Carolina (8-5)

Sept. 24, (h) 39-22 over Kent State (5-7)

Oct. 1, (a) 26-22 over Missouri (6-7)

Oct. 8, (h) 42-10 over Auburn (5-7)

Oct. 15, (h) 55-0 over Vanderbilt (5-7)

Oct. 29, (n) 42-20 over Florida (6-7)

Nov. 5, (h) 27-13 over No. 1 Tennessee (11-2)

Nov. 12 (a) 45-19 over Mississippi State (9-4)

Nov. 19 (a) 16-6 over Kentucky (7-6)

Nov. 26 (h) 37-14 over Georgia Tech (5-7)

Dec. 3 (n) 50-30 over No. 14 LSU (10-4)

Dec. 31 (n) 42-41 over No. 4 Ohio State (11-2)

Jan. 9 (N, 2023) 65-7 over No. 3 TCU (13-2)

2023 season

Sept. 2 (h) 48-7 over UT-Martin (4-1)

Sept. 9 (h) 45-3 over Ball State (1-4)

Sept. 16 (h) 24-14 over South Carolina (2-3)

Sept. 23 (h) 49-21 over UAB (1-4)

Sept. 30 (a) 27-20 over Auburn (3-2)