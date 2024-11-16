ATHENS — The Georgia football team takes on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 12 football game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and score information for the game.

Georgia is 7-2 on the season while Tennessee is 8-1. Tennessee has not won in Athens since 2016.

Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, score, injury news for Week 12 game

4:30 p.m. ET update: The injury report will be one worth for Georgia and Tennessee entering Saturday’s game.

For the Volunteers, Nico Iamaleava and Donte Thornton will play today. Iamaleava has been dealing with a concussion after leaving the game against Mississippi State. Thornton has been dealing with a hand injury.

As for Georgia, three players enter the game as questionable, with Micah Morris, Cash Jones and Anthony Evans all game-time decisions. Morris has been dealing with a lower-body he picked up against Florida. Evans has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, while Jones was added to the injury report this week.

Georgia will be without starting running back Trevor Etienne, as he has a rib injury. Etienne had only 6 carries for 24 yards in the loss last week against Ole Miss.

With Etienne out, Nate Frazier will be Georgia’s top running back. He had 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown last week but he also had two fumbles.

“I thought Nate did a really good job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Frazier. “Unfortunately, he had a turnover, but he ran the ball really hard. We talked all week about how they go after the ball. So give them credit.”

Georgia could also give Dillon Bell, Dwight Phillips and Chauncey Bowens carries as well.

Georgia football availability report against Tennessee

Micah Morris -- lower leg -- questionable

Cash Jones -- lower leg -- questionable

Anthony Evans -- hamstring -- questionable

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Branson Robinson -- knee -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

Trevor Etienne -- ribs -- out

Georgia football-Tennessee game time for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will start at 7:49 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel for Week 12 game

The Georgia football- Tennessee game will air on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee how to watch online, stream Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. Click HERE to stream the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee odds, point spread for Week 12 game

Georgia football is a 9.5-point favorite over Tennessee this weekend. The over/under for the game is 48.5. Georgia is just 2-7 against the spread this season.