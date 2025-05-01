Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2443 (May 1, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the chances that UGA lands 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis who is scheduled to make his commitment on Monday. Brandon will also dive into how the Dawgs can replace their 13 NFL Draft picks. Later in the show former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards stops by to share what he saw in the G-Day spring game.