The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on the Tennessee State Tigers in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia is coming off a 12-2 season that saw the Bulldogs win the SEC before losing their first College Football Playoff game. Tennessee State lost to Jackson State to open its season

Georgia football-Tennessee State: Game time for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee State game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Tennessee State: TV Channel for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee State game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Laura Stickells will call the game. You will need a subscription to watch the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee State: How to watch online, stream Week 1 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee State game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Tennessee State: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 1 game

Georgia is a 46.5-point favorite against Tennessee State. The over/under for the game is 55.5

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee State

On opening the season against Tennessee State...

Kirby Smart: Excited about game week. I know our players are ready to play someone other than beating up on ourselves in practice. Guys are excited. I know the fans are excited. I’m excited for this team to go out and play their first game. We’ve got to play somebody else to get better. That’s the stage we’re in. We had a really good camp. We had 20-21 practices. We’re in a really good spot to get better. We worked hard Friday, Saturday. Players had Sunday off. We’re getting to work on Tennessee State today, and they played a really tight exciting ball game, had a tough loss, played really well against Jackson State. We’ll prepare for these guys today.

On high temperatures in Week 1...

Kirby Smart: We’ve been in it. We’ve been in it more than we’ve been in it in years past. It’s been really one of the hottest camps we’ve measured in terms of practices we’ve practiced outside and practices we’ve practiced inside. We measure all the outside ones against previous camps. It stood out as probably the hottest camp we’ve had. I always worry about our players being acclimated to a game type atmosphere in that heat because you don’t play games a lot of times in it. We practiced in it. We did get to scrimmage in it. But I’ll be interested to see as much about as our players as I do our fans. Let’s see if they can handle it. See if you guys can handle it. You can get out of that air conditioning and be right here with us. See if y’all can handle 110 heat index and go up and down the field with 25 pounds of pads on. Think you’ll be all right? You wear all the equipment, I’ll give it to you.

On Tennessee State’s offense...

Kirby Smart: The quarterback does a great job. I’ll tell you what. He’s very smooth, hard to tackle, gets out of trouble, very efficient passer. I thought he played with a lot of moxie and confidence the other night. You can just see he understands what they’re trying to do offensively and executes well. He’s a transfer guy that’s played well and he’ll have an opportunity to come out and play against us.

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