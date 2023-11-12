ATHENS — Georgia football shined its brightest under the lights, looking very much like the best team in the nation in putting away Ole Miss by a 52-17 count.

UGA quarterback Carson Beck was 18-of-25 passing for 306 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception -- off the intended receiver’s hands -- before UGA lifted many of its offensive starters with more than 8 minutes remaining.

Two-time All-American Brock Bowers made his much-anticipated return after undergoing “TightRope” surgery 26 days ago and missing two games. Bowers had 3 catches for 34 yards, including an 8-yard TD in the Top 10 showdown with No. 9-ranked Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs — ranked No. 1 in the polls and No. 2 by the CFP Committee — had clinched the SEC East Division earlier in the day by virtue of Tennessee’s 36-7 loss at Missouri.

There was plenty more to play for, as Coach Kirby Smart’s program stepped deeper into the record books.

Georgia set a school record with its 25th consecutive home victory at Sanford Stadium, breaking the previous mark set from 1980-83 by UGA teams featuring Herschel Walker.

The Bulldogs have also won 27 straight games, one short of the all-time SEC mark set by Alabama teams from 1978-80 (Paul “Bear” Bryant) and 1991-93 (Gene Stallings).

Georgia is expected to maintain its No. 1 ranking for a 22nd consecutive poll, breaking out of a tie with 2001-02 Miami and into sole possession of second place behind 2003-05 USC (33 straight).

Mighty Milton

Georgia tailback Kendall Milton looked more explosive than he has at any point this season, rushing for a career-high 127 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

Milton was slowed by hamstring injuries in fall camp and earlier-season games and then missed the UAB game on account of a sprained knee.

Milton showed no signs of wear against Ole Miss, however, breaking tackles on his 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and then breaking loose and out-racing the defense on his 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The senior from Fresno, Calif. added a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter.

First strike

Coach Lane Kiffin knew his team would need early momentum, leading him to elect to receive the opening kick after winning the coin toss.

Ole Miss proceeded to become the fourth-straight team to score an opening drive TD on the UGA defense, though the Rebels needed a fourth-down conversion from their own 35 along the way.

Quinshon Judkins dominated the drive for Ole Miss, carrying four times for 27 yards including the 15 yard TD run, in addition to making two catches for 14 yards.

Defensive knockout

Smart said Georgia was going to tackle dual-threat Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart like he was a running back, and the Bulldogs held true to the head coach’s word.

The Rebels trailed 38-14 when Dart scrambled on first-and-10 from his own 27, electing to take on UGA cornerback Daylen Everette rather than run out of bounds.

Dart, however, didn’t see UGA defensive tackle Zion Logue closing in from the backside in pursuit and found himself sandwiched between the two Bulldog defenders.

Dart left the game at the 3:31 mark of the third quarter after spending an extended amount of time laying on the turf. He returned to the sideline but not the game.

“He had a chance to step out,” ESPN commentator Chris Fowler said. “That would have been the prudent decision.”

Red Beard enters

Fowler noted UGA backup QB Brock Vandagriff entering the game with 8:50 remaining and the Bulldogs up 52-17, saying “Red Beard checks in.”

Vandagriff, who entering the game had completed 11 of 17 passes this season for 160 yards and two touchdowns, made the most of his time.

Vandagriff, working with backups around him, led Georgia down the field on an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Andrew Paul’s 4-yard TD run.

The only pass attempt on the drive was to freshman tight end Lawson Luckie, who made his first career catch for 5 yards.