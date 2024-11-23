The No. 10 Georgia football team will take on the UMass Minutemen in a Week 13 college football game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, the latest injury news and the score.

Georgia is 8-2 on the season while UMass is 2-8. UMass parted ways with its head coach this week.

10 a.m. ET: Georgia football will honor its senior class on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on the UMass. The ceremony will take place prior to Saturday’s game, with festivities starting at 12:23 p.m. ET.

As for the injury front, look for Georgia to be without a few skill players in running back Trevor Etienne and wide receiver Dillon Bell. Etienne is dealing with a rib injury that forced him to miss last week’s game against Tennessee.

Bell left the Tennessee game with an ankle injury. His injury is not expected to force him to miss significant time.

Look for two freshmen to step up in their place. At running back Nate Frazier will once again carry the load for Georgia. He has a rushing touchdown in each of the past three games.

At wide receiver, Nitro Tuggle will look to build off his game against Tennessee.

“Nitro’s responded well. He’s worked hard. He had a good practice today,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think he gained some confidence from that because he went against a really good defense and he did some nice things. But, I mean, he goes against a good defense every day in practice, and there’s times that he’s been frustrated. I mean, he would tell you openly that he wants to play. He wants to help. All freshmen want to play.”

With Georgia being a massive favorite, the Bulldogs will look to get some young players some reps this weekend. Georgia also has a quick turnaround, as it faces Georgia Tech on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets played on Thursday, beating NC State 30-29.

Georgia football injury report against UMass

Earnest Greene -- shoulder -- questionable

Micah Morris -- ankle -- questionable

Dillon Bell -- ankle -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Branson Robinson -- knee -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

Trevor Etienne -- ribs -- out

Georgia football-UMass game time for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-UMass game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff

Georgia football-UMass TV channel for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-UMass game will air on the SEC Network. Dave Neal and Max Starks will be calling the game.

How to stream Georgia football-UMass game for Week 13

You can watch the Georgia football-Tennessee Tech game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-UMass odds for Week 13 game

The Georgia football team is a 42.5-point favorite over UMass. The over/under is 55.5.