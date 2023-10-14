NASHVILLE — Georgia got off to a slow and painful start at Vanderbilt en route to its 37-20 victory on Saturday.

All-American tight end Brock Bowers left the game in the second quarter with a left ankle injury and was soon followed by starting right tackle Xavier Truss, who limped off with a right ankle injury.

Coach Kirby Smart said Bowers “thinks he will be fine,” which will be crucial to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs championship hopes.

Monroe Freeling came on in relief of Truss at right tackle.

Georgia has a bye week before returning to action at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 against Florida in Jacksonville.

Down to earth

The Carson Beck hype might slow down after the UGA quarterback had some notable miscues, fumbling a snap, taking another miss-timed snap that led to a false-start penalty and throwing a fourth-quarter interception that was nearly returned for a touchdown.

Beck showed a strong arm, but there were also throws off-timing and off-target in the direction of Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and another in the end zone in the direction of Dominic Lovett.

Vanderbilt nearly stole the momentum on UGA’s first possession of the second half when a Beck threw into an onrushing defender who tipped it and nearly caught it at midfield.

Beck finished 29-of-39 passing for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The streaks

Georgia set a new school record with its 24th-straight SEC regular-season win, eclipsing the mark set by the Herschel Walker-Vince Dooley Bulldogs from 1980-83 and tying the second-longest such streak set by Steve Spurrier’s Florida Gators from 1994-1997.

The Alabama teams from 1976-1980 hold the all-time mark with 27 consecutive SEC regular-season wins.

Georgia’s overall 24-game win streak, dating back to the loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game, ranked fourth all-time behind the Crimson Tide teams of 1991-93 (Gene Stallings) and 1978-80 (Paul “Bear” Bryant), 28) and the 2015-16 Alabama team coached by Nick Saban (26).

Transfer touchdowns

Missouri transfer receiver Dominic Lovett scored his first touchdown with the Bulldogs with a 4-yard catch in the second quarter that put Georgia up 24-7.

Lovett’s touchdown comes one week after Mississippi State transfer receiver Rara Thomas scored his first touchdown with Georgia in the Bulldogs’ 51-13 victory over then-No. 20 Kentucky.

Schemed up

Vanderbilt got the jump on Georgia by scoring five plays into its opening drive when London Humphreys reeled in a slant pass from Ken Seals and raced 49 yards for a touchdown.

UGA cornerback Kamari Lassiter appeared to be in coverage, but as Humphreys crossed the field there may have been a mixup in coverage with another defensive back nearby. Tykee Smith and Malaki Starks were both in pursuit by the end of the play.

Kendall Milton’s return

Georgia tailback Kendall Milton was a team captain and got the start, and he looked good on his five first-half carries before it appeared he was kept out of the game in the second half.

Milton broke off a 28-yard run to set up Georgia’s first touchdown, and then he had an impressive 17-yard run that saw him make two would-be tacklers miss before he ran over another.

Milton also converted a third-and-2 run, powering through the line of scrimmage.

Shaky start

It was a rough start for Beck, who had the ball held low and unprotected in the pocket when he was stripped of it on Georgia’s opening possession.

Vanderbilt missed a 47-yard field goal on the ensuing possession, enabling UGA to escape without the mistake costing the team points.

Beck had a fumble snap on third-and-1 at the UGA 38 on the next drive, but Sedrick Van Pran recovered and advanced it for a first down.

Three plays later, Beck overthrew a wide-open Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on what would have been a TD pass.

On the next play Milton broke loose for a 28-yard run to set up Beck’s 1-yard QB sneak for a TD.