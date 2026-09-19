Georgia fires up barbecue at Razorback Stadium, leads 21-3 at half

Georgia
38
4th QTR
8:30
10
Arkansas
Kennesaw State Owls
Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Tennessee Volunteers
UTSA Roadrunners
Sun, 9/20 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM ET
Texas Longhorns
NC State Wolfpack
17
3rd QTR
10:52
Vanderbilt Commodores
7
Florida State Seminoles
Sat, 9/19 on ABC @7:30 ET
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kentucky Wildcats
Sat, 9/19 on ESPN @7:30 ET
Texas A&M Aggies
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network @8:15 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Florida Gators
Sat, 9/19 on ESPN @11:00 ET
Auburn Tigers
Troy Trojans
Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
Missouri Tigers
LSU Tigers
Sat, 9/19 on ABC @11:30 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
New Mexico Lobos
Sat, 9/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Kennesaw State Owls
Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Tennessee Volunteers
UTSA Roadrunners
Sun, 9/20 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM ET
Texas Longhorns
NC State Wolfpack
17
3rd QTR
10:52
Vanderbilt Commodores
7
Florida State Seminoles
Sat, 9/19 on ABC @7:30 ET
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kentucky Wildcats
Sat, 9/19 on ESPN @7:30 ET
Texas A&M Aggies
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network @8:15 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
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1 hour ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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