Georgia
38
4th QTR
8:30
10
Arkansas
  • Kennesaw State Owls
    Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
    UTSA Roadrunners
    Sun, 9/20 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Longhorns
  • Florida Gators
    Sat, 9/19 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Troy Trojans
    Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
    Missouri Tigers
    LSU Tigers
    Sat, 9/19 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Ole Miss Rebels
    New Mexico Lobos
    Sat, 9/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Oklahoma Sooners
  • Kennesaw State Owls
    Sat, 9/19 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
    UTSA Roadrunners
    Sun, 9/20 on SEC Network+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Longhorns
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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
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Georgia fires up barbecue at Razorback Stadium, leads 21-3 at half
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia opened the game at Arkansas making Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield eat his words about what a disciplined team should look like.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia football travel roster takeaways as Bulldogs reveal who made it to …
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia is traveling light in its road trip to Arkansas.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football live updates, analysis, injury news, score for Arkansas …
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas in Georgia’s first SEC matchup and first road game of the season. Below you can find live updates, analysis, score and injury news …
Sarah Spencer
ArticleArticle
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5 Things: Kirby Smart ready to learn how ‘real’ Georgia team is at Arkansas
Kirby Smart knows he has a very good football team, but the 11th-year Georgia head coach is a realist.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
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Drama pending in Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss: SEC game times, TV info
The so-called “Magnolia Bowl” rivalry game featuring LSU at Ole Miss is in full bloom.
Mike Griffith
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