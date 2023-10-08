ATHENS — Kirby Smart has found a theme for this season’s version of Georgia football, and he’s probably not going to let it go.

“We can take a punch, and we can give a punch,” Smart said after the Bulldogs destroyed Kentucky by a 51-13 count on Saturday night.

Georgia is expected to pack a punch this week at Vanderbilt, opening as a 29-point favorite over the Commodores, who have lost five in a row after falling at Florida 38-14.

The line seems somewhat modest considering how the Bulldogs have punished Vanderbilt the past two seasons, winning 55-0 last season and 62-0 the season before.

It’s possible the oddsmakers projected Smart to play three quarterbacks and empty the bench utilizing young players, as he has in other blowout wins against inferior competition this season.

The two most recent meetings, however, Georgia has played with the same level of intensity as any other SEC opponent -- perhaps even more after the Commodores program skipped out on a scheduled game in Athens in 2020.

Vanderbilt’s decision not to play the game in Athens in a season every program was short-handed cost an outgoing group of Georgia seniors a school record for wins and denied them their Senior Day memories with friends and family.

“I do know it’s so disappointing to everyone: players, fans, staff, and we just ask everyone to stick with us and know they can be very proud of the way our young men and coaches have approached this season,” former UGA AD Greg McGarity said. “I’m extremely proud of the way these young men have listened and illustrated they love the game of football and they want to play.

“I can’t say that about everyone. If you want something bad enough you’re gonna do what you’re told to do.”

Smart has made it clear his focus in the noon game with the Commodores this week will be on improving the team, as the Bulldogs’ once again resemble a team that can win a championship.

One thing for certain, Georgia is not taking anything for granted after trailing by 10 points in two of its first three SEC games, hence the team’s ability to “take a punch” in this new 2023 motto.

“In the SEC, humility is a week away,” Smart said after UGA beat Kentucky for a 14th straight time. “I’ve always said it, it’s a mantra I’ve had my whole life, and humility is always one week away in terms of your preparation, just like for us next week.”

Indeed, Vanderbilt humiliated Georgia in 2016, Smart’s first season, by a 17-16 count in Athens in a game that started at noon, just like this one does.

Here are the opening lines for other SEC Games:

Arkansas at Alabama (-19)

Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3)

Florida at South Carolina (-1)

Auburn at LSU (-11)

Missouri at Kentucky (-2)