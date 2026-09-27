ATHENS — The SEC has announced a game time and television for Georgia’s next home game against Vanderbilt.

The SEC Network will broadcast the game, which is set to start at 12:45 p.m.

Georgia beat Oklahoma on Saturday, 41-13. Vanderbilt went on the road and lost to Auburn in its SEC opener.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2023 season, which Georgia won 37-20. The last time Clark Lea’s team visited Athens, Georgia won by a score of 55-0 back in 2022.

Of course, much of the discussion about this Georgia-Vanderbilt game will center around Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis. During his recruiting process, the 5-star quarterback twice committed to the Bulldogs during his recruiting process.

But just before the early signing period last December, Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt. Curtis is from Nashville and had the opportunity to play early. Georgia did ultimately add a quarterback, as it landed Bryson Beaver in the transfer portal. He has not yet played in a game this season.

He made his first career start this against NC State. He threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted twice.

The game against Auburn was the first SEC road start of his career. Georgia will serve as his second. He completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 199 yards and an interception. He carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards in the 21-15 loss

For Georgia, quarterback Gunner Stockton has gotten off to a strong start this season. Through Georgia’s first three games, Stockton had more touchdown passes than incompletions.

Against Oklahoma, Stockton completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 171 yards. He has 10 touchdowns to just a single interception so far.

After the win over Oklahoma, Stockton was asked about Curtis.

“I met him a couple times,” Stockton said. You know, I think he’s a really good guy. You know, I haven’t really seen much film on him yet or watched their game, but definitely will be able to.”

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV Network for Week 5 game

Game time: 12:45 p.m.

TV Network: SEC Network

Date: Oct. 3

Location: Athens, Georgia