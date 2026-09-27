Texas dodged an upset at No. 14 Tennessee and could easily maintain the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 when the rankings come out early Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns’ 24-23 come-from-behind win over Ohio State -- with three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 12 matchup -- remains the most impressive win in college football this season.

That said, Georgia looked every bit like a championship contender and might unseat the Longhorns. The Bulldogs’ defense forced four turnovers to score a lopsided 41-13 victory over preseason top 10-team Oklahoma.

Notre Dame, No. 3 in last week’s AP Top 25, rolled at Purdue, 49-10, likely making the three pollsters (of 69) who voted the Irish No. 1 last week feel validated enough to keep them in the top spot.

While there are strong cases to be made for the top three teams, No. 6 Miami is right there with Notre Dame and will maintain No. 1 votes after the Hurricanes beat Central Michigan, 52-3.

Indiana, No. 5 last week, figures to drop among the top 10 as it struggled to put away unheralded Northwestern on Friday night, winning 29-23 on Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana.

Not every Top 25 was fortunate enough to wind up on the winning side of the scoreboard, as a flurry of upsets should lead to a shake-up in this week’s rankings.

Ole Miss, previously No. 4, was the most notable victim, falling to No. 21 Florida by a 52-28 count at “The Swamp” in Gainesville — a loss that could knock the Rebels out of the top 10.

College football has indeed turned into a week-to-week game of survival as transfer-heavy teams settle in and first-year starting quarterbacks grow up.

Here’s how Mike Griffith cast his AP Top 25 ballot, with teams who won on the road noted by “won at” in the scores portion:

1. Texas (4-0)

Won at No. 14 Tennessee, 20-17

2. Georgia (4-0)

Beat Oklahoma, 41-13

3. Miami (4-0)

Beat Central Michigan, 52-3

4. Ohio State (3-1)

Beat Illinois, 42-19

5. Notre Dame (4-0)

Won 49-10 at Purdue

6. Alabama (4-0)

Beat South Carolina, 49-18

7. Florida (4-0)

Beat No. 4 Ole Miss, 52-28

8. Indiana (4-0)

Beat Northwestern, 29-23 (Friday)

9. Ole Miss (3-1)

Lost 52-28 at No. 21 Florida

10. LSU (3-1)

Beat No. 24 Texas A&M, 35-6

11. Utah (4-0)

Won 31-17 at Iowa State

12. Tennessee (3-1)

Lost to No. 1 Texas, 20-17

13 BYU

Was idle.

14. Iowa (4-0)

Won 20-19 at No. 18 Michigan

15. Oregon (3-1)

Won at No. 12 USC, 41-27

16. Texas Tech (4-0)

Beat Sam Houston State, 49-14

17. Washington (3-0)

Vs. Minnesota late

18. Boise State (3-1)

Won at Western Michigan, 32-7

19. Mississippi State (4-0)

Beat No. 19 Missouri, 31-24

20. Houston (3-1)

Won 42-28 at Georgia Southern

21. SMU (2-1)

Vs, Missouri State, late

22. USC (4-1)

Lost to No. 20 Oregon, 41-27

23. Michigan (3-1)

Lost to No. 17 Iowa, 20-19

24. Virginia Tech (4-0)

Won at Boston College, 21-14

25. Arizona (3-1)

Won at Washington State, 34-24