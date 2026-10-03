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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Clark Lea respects ‘courage’ Jared Curtis showed despite not playing at …
ATHENS — The week-long saga of Jared Curtis’ return to the school he was once committed to ended in anti-climatic fashion with Saturday’s game-time decision.
Mike Griffith
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Gunner Stockton shows why Georgia can win because of him against Vanderbilt
ATHENS — Perhaps no Georgia player has ever succinctly summed up Gunner Stockton than defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Connor Riley
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Ellis Robinson: Former 5-star rewinds ‘insane’ INT that put Vanderbilt away
When Ellis Robinson signed with the Georgia football program four recruiting cycles ago, he was the undisputed No. 1 cornerback in the country.
Jeff Sentell
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Georgia football injury update: WR room suffers another blow
ATHENS — Georgia was already without one of their top outside wide receivers in Isiah Canion.
Connor Riley
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Gunner Stockton leads Georgia to 38-14 win over Vanderbilt
ATHENS — Georgia kept its record perfect, but it wasn’t always pretty in a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt.
Mike Griffith
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