Georgia deadlocked with Missouri, 10-10, at halftime

Missouri
10
2nd QTR
00:00
10
Georgia
  • Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    45
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    17
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    3
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Utah Utes
    55
    Army Black Knights
    23
    4th QTR
    4:56
    Air Force Falcons
    3
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    17
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    27
    South Florida Bulls
    42
    3rd QTR
    6:53
    Memphis Tigers
    38
  • Florida Atlantic Owls
    21
    3rd QTR
    6:24
    UAB Blazers
    35
    UTSA Roadrunners
    30
    3rd QTR
    1:45
    North Texas Mean Green
    13
    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
    6
    3rd QTR
    10:45
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    14
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    14
    3rd QTR
    14:32
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    17
  • Oklahoma Sooners
    14
    Halftime
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    17
    Florida State Seminoles
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:05
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    7
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    3
    3rd QTR
    6:58
    Louisville Cardinals
    27
    Merrimack Warriors
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    UMass Minutemen
    14
  • Houston Cougars
    7
    3rd QTR
    8:31
    Baylor Bears
    0
    Tulane Green Wave
    10
    3rd QTR
    15:00
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    UCF Knights
    14
    3rd QTR
    10:44
    Cincinnati Bearcats
    10
    TCU Horned Frogs
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech Red Raiders
    35
  • South Alabama Jaguars
    10
    Final
    Troy Trojans
    28
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    21
    Final
    Duke Blue Devils
    24
    Boston College Eagles
    17
    Final
    Syracuse Orange
    10
    Colorado State Rams
    15
    Final
    Wyoming Cowboys
    24
  • Kansas State Wildcats
    30
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    33
    Wisconsin Badgers
    14
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    20
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    35
    Final
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    16
    Campbell Fighting Camels
    7
    Final
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    59
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
    17
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    20
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    39
    Final
    Florida Gators
    36
    UConn Huskies
    3
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    59
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    28
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    35
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    38
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    23
    Final
    Clemson Tigers
    31
    Kennesaw State Owls
    21
    Final
    Sam Houston State Bearkats
    24
    Navy Midshipmen
    18
    Final
    Temple Owls
    32
  • Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    45
    Final
    Virginia Cavaliers
    17
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    3
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Utah Utes
    55
    Army Black Knights
    23
    4th QTR
    4:56
    Air Force Falcons
    3
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    17
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    27
    South Florida Bulls
    42
    3rd QTR
    6:53
    Memphis Tigers
    38
clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia deadlocked with Missouri, 10-10, at halftime
ATHENS — A physical Missouri team played Georgia football even in the first half at Sanford Stadium.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, score, analysis for …
ATHENS — The Georgia football team takes on the Missouri Tigers in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, analysis as well as the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Final grades from Georgia football win over rival Florida
ATHENS — The final score doesn’t fully illustrate how dominant the Georgia Bulldogs were in their win over the Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Report: Georgia, Florida eyeing future neutral site venues for 2026, 2027 …
ATHENS — Georgia and Florida just wrapped up the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Fla., with the Bulldogs winning 43-20.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10: Georgia football shows why it is …
ATHENS — Georgia has been the No. 1 ranked team in the Coaches Poll all season. Saturday’s performance against Florida showed why that was the case.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, score, analysis …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV channel, watch online, odds …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart tells Georgia fans ‘Don’t take it for granted,’ shares …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck at controls of complex Georgia offense, Missouri coach …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Lane Kiffin-Jimbo Fisher feud opens day Around the SEC: How to watch, …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.