Kirby Smart’s halftime message was all about the battle of wills, and how Georgia had asserted itself against Florida through the first 30 minutes.

The Bulldogs held a 26-7 lead at halftime over the Gators after falling behind for the fourth time in the five SEC games they have played.

“Line of scrimmage, physicality,” Smart told former UGA quarterback and Georgia Radio Network reporter D.J. Shockley at halftime.

“Our will versus their will, that’s what it boils down to, we’ve got to keep doing it.”

Georgia out-gained Florida 250 yards to 120 yards including a 111-22 edge rushing the ball.

Tailback Daijun Edwards led the way with 66 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries on the ground, while receiver Ladd McConkey has added an explosive element back into the pass game.

McConkey, who missed the first four games with a back injury, had 4 catches for 74 yards including the game-s first touchdown on a 41-yard catch-and-run.

Carson Beck is 10-of-16 passing for 139 yards with a touchdown in the first half.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz is 11-of-16 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown and has been sacked four times.

Smart said Georgia will look to keep Mertz under control in the second half.

“They have a very potent offense, they can take dangerous shots,” Smart told the CBS halftime cameras. " We’ve got to control the run game a little better.

“Then get the ball on offense and control the game with the tempo there.”

Georgia will get the football to open the second half.