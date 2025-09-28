clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger (Sept. 27)
With the bye week in the rearview mirror, No. 17 Alabama comes to town to challenge the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. Before the Dawgs kickoff, the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was …
Makenzy Wolford
Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean to play Sanford Stadium concert along with 2 …
ATHENS — Country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are teaming up for a stadium show at one of college football’s most iconic venues.
Fletcher Page
Final grades from Georgia football overtime win against Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia knows it caught some breaks on Saturday against Tennessee.
Connor Riley
Georgia football believes its many mistakes against Tennessee are ‘fixable’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A lot went wrong for Georgia on Saturday against Tennessee.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart excited to see how Georgia reacts to Tennessee environment: ‘I …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the 20th time Kirby Smart faces off against Tennessee as an on-field coach.
Connor Riley
