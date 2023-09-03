Everything Kirby Smart said following Georgia’s 48-7 Week 1 win over UT-Martin

On Kyron Jones’ pick-six...

“Tipped ball. It was a tipped ball, so it was lucky is what it was. He’s going to think he did really good. It’s like I tell everybody, when you get a tipped ball, it’s lucky. I got a lot of interceptions in college that were tipped balls. That doesn’t make you a good player. That makes you in the right place at the right time.”

On the four-safety look in dime...

“No, that’s just called dime. That’s just called dime. Six DBs out there. We’ve done it every year since we’ve been here. There’s nothing special about it. It’s just having enough DBs that you can play in sub situations. We have plenty of linebackers to play two linebackers, but it’s based on what the offense does.”

On how the guys ‘grew up’ in today’s game...

“Well, the second half CJ Smith caught a screen and ran through two people’s face. The guy was still on the ground out there hurt, and CJ popped up and played physical. He made a play over the middle. Rara caught a long pass. Mews caught the screen and went to the house. That’s growing up to me.”

On if Kirby thought he was a good player when he had an interception off a tip in college...

“Yeah, I did. I mean, my coach didn’t didn’t say I wasn’t. I’m not saying that Kyron’s not a good player. Kyron is a good player. Kyron’s going to be a really physical, good player. The difference is Kyron’s run 10 400 meters, and that’s really fast. But just like Pop — his first play he ever got in, he got a pick six. With Kyron, that was his second or third play he was. But sometimes it pays to be lucky.”

On Rara Thomas’s progress since getting to Georgia...

“Got a ways to go. He keeps getting better. He had a couple of busted assignments that were costly that he didn’t do the right things, and he’s got to work through those. I know you can say, ‘Well, he’s not a freshman.’ Well, he is in our offense, and he played in a very, very different offense last year. And he is working his tail off. He deals with expectations too, from you guys from home from all over the place. And he’s a great kid who’s working his tail off to learn how to play the position like a pro player. And he’s taking that head on, and he’s going to continue to improve.

And I love the kid. I want him to get better. I was proud that he was able to work through some jitters tonight.”

On upperclassmen who have waited their opportunity and got to start tonight...

“It was good. I mean, I think it pays off. I mean, you look at Quay Walker, you look at Devonte Wyatt who’ve paid off by starting late in their career. They know the work they get from their freshman, sophomore, junior year is probably better work than they get anywhere in the country. You don’t get drafted by playing — you get drafted by playing good. So what allows you to play good? Work and competition. Those guys are products of work and competition, and we had a lot of guys out there like that. We’ve got a mature team, but they’ve got to handle it the right way. I think we’ve got a hungry football team, but I didn’t always see that tonight.”

On how Earnest Greene played at left tackle...

“I couldn’t say. I know there was one time he got beat inside and forced Carson to get out of the pocket, but he threw it to Dom late over the middle and Dom got hit that it would’ve been an easy completion. But outside of that, I couldn’t say. I could say that as a whole offensive line-wise, we’ve got to get more movement, we’ve got to be able to run the ball better.”

On the expectations within the program and the message to the team...

“Yeah, I don’t think our mantra has been about expectations for the last two years. Our mantra is always about getting better and working. That’s what our mantra is. We live outside of expectations. I realize they’re there. That’s not foolish, but I’m old enough and smart enough and wise enough to know you better enjoy moments like tonight ‘cause you don’t get them all the time. And winning football games is not easy no matter who it is, and if you don’t rise up or if you don’t meet the expectations — whether it’s a fanbase or a media base, you’ve got to make your team realize that we can actually get better. They don’t need to pay attention to any negativity — not that I’m saying there will be. We just got to get better. And guess what: the team that’s standing at the end will be the one that got better, so that’s what we’re trying to be.”