Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    31
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    42
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Ball State Cardinals
    Sat, 9/6 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 9/6 on ACC Network @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    Michigan Wolverines
    Sat, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Oklahoma Sooners
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Alabama Crimson Tide
  • San Jose State Spartans
    7
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    38
    Utah State Aggies
    22
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    44
    Ole Miss Rebels
    30
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    23
    East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    17
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    72
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football-Austin Peay instant observations as Bulldogs emerge with …
ATHENS — The entire day in Athens was disjointed.
Connor Riley
DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger (Sept. 6, 2025)
The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs will take on Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m. rather than the originally scheduled time of 3:30, but that doesn’t hinder the party — the birthday party …
Makenzy Wolford
Georgia football-Austin Peay live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on Austin Peay in a Week 2 College football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and score information for the …
Connor Riley
Final grades following Georgia football season-opening win over Marshall
ATHENS — Even if Marshall was an overmatched opponent, it was a welcome sign for Georgia that it got off to a fast start to the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
KJ Bolden showcases why he can ‘dominate’ in Georgia’s win over Marshall
ATHENS — KJ Bolden was not supposed to be the Georgia player who blocked a punt on Saturday.
Connor Riley
