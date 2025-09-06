Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
Kansas Jayhawks
31
Final
Missouri Tigers
42
South Carolina State Bulldogs
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Florida Bulls
15
4th QTR
2:25
Florida Gators
16
Arkansas State Red Wolves
14
3rd QTR
2:33
Arkansas Razorbacks
49
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Arizona State Sun Devils
Sat, 9/6 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Ball State Cardinals
Sat, 9/6 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
Auburn Tigers
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sat, 9/6 on ACC Network @11:30 ET
Virginia Tech Hokies
Michigan Wolverines
Sat, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
Oklahoma Sooners
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Alabama Crimson Tide
San Jose State Spartans
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
38
Utah State Aggies
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
44
Ole Miss Rebels
30
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
23
East Tennessee State Buccaneers
17
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
72
Kansas Jayhawks
31
Final
Missouri Tigers
42
South Carolina State Bulldogs
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Florida Bulls
15
4th QTR
2:25
Florida Gators
16
Arkansas State Red Wolves
14
3rd QTR
2:33
Arkansas Razorbacks
49
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Sat, 9/6 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Arizona State Sun Devils
Sat, 9/6 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Gameday
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
30 minutes ago
Georgia football-Austin Peay instant observations as Bulldogs emerge with …
ATHENS — The entire day in Athens was disjointed.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
5 hours ago
DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger (Sept. 6, 2025)
The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs will take on Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m. rather than the originally scheduled time of 3:30, but that doesn’t hinder the party — the birthday party …
Makenzy Wolford
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
7 hours ago
Georgia football-Austin Peay live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on Austin Peay in a Week 2 College football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and score information for the …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 31, 2025
Final grades following Georgia football season-opening win over Marshall
ATHENS — Even if Marshall was an overmatched opponent, it was a welcome sign for Georgia that it got off to a fast start to the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
August 31, 2025
KJ Bolden showcases why he can ‘dominate’ in Georgia’s win over Marshall
ATHENS — KJ Bolden was not supposed to be the Georgia player who blocked a punt on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment