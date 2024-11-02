JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia was already without running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson. Then in the second quarter, Trevor Etienne left the game.

The ABC broadcast shared that Etienne was dealing with a rib injury. After the game, Kirby Smart provided more details on the injury.

“He likes and respects those guys. He’s got a lot of friends on those teams,” Smart said of Etienne. “I think it really hurt him that he couldn’t continue. He’s fine, he’s dealing with a rib injury.

Etienne had 7 carries for 31 yards before leaving the game. He was replaced by Nate Frazier, who ended up leading Georgia with 82 yards on the afternoon and a touchdown. Georgia came away with a 34-20 win over Florida.

Roderick Robinson has yet to play in a game all season, while Branson Robinson has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Georgia next takes on Ole Miss on the road. Smart has press conferences on Monday and Tuesday, while an availability report will be published on Wednesday, leading up through the game.

In other injury news, Tate Ratledge returned to action after missing the last four games with knee and ankle injuries. He came into the game on Georgia’s opening drive after Micah Morris briefly left the game but returned to the game.

