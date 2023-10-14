NASHVILLE — X-rays were negative on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, but there’s still some question as to how long the Bulldogs’ star player could be out.

Coach Kirby Smart said at halftime of Georgia’s 37-20 win at Vanderbilt that Bowers had an ankle sprain on the bottom of his foot as a result of the play that forced him out of action at the 7:24 mark of the second quarter.

“It’s an ankle sprain, don’t know how severe,” Smart said after the game, providing an update on Bowers’ injury status. “X-rayed it, and the X-rays were negative. It looked like it was lower (ankle sprain), but we don’t know.

“Until we get an MRI, we won’t know on him or (Xavier) Truss, same thing. Both of them are ankle sprains.”

Truss, the starting tackle for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, left the game seven plays after Bowers and did not return to action.

Truss was in uniform on the sideline through the end of the game and walked out on his own power, but Bowers was not spotted exiting the stadium with the team.

Smart indicated that freshmen offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and tight end Lawson Luckie were ready for their numbers to be called when Bowers and Truss went out.

“I was proud of Monroe, he went in, jumped in and did a good job,” Smart said. “(and) Lawson Luckie, those guys practice every day, they take all of the same team reps, I thought our guys did a great job.”

Georgia does not have a game next week, but Smart stressed the Bulldogs would be working to get better in preparation for their next game on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville against rival Florida.