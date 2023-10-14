NASHVILLE — Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury, according to Kirby Smart.

Bowers fell to the turf in the second quarter at Vanderbilt with Georgia leading 14-7.

“He’s got a little bit of an ankle sprain in the bottom of his foot,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said to the CBS halftime cameras, “but he thinks he’ll be fine.

“They’re going to X-ray it and check it out.”

Bowers had two carries for 11 yards and four catches for 22 yards when he left the game on Saturday.