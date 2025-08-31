Marshall
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
KJ Bolden showcases why he can ‘dominate’ in Georgia’s win over Marshall
ATHENS — KJ Bolden was not supposed to be the Georgia player who blocked a punt on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart after Georgia football beats ‘overmatched’ Marshall
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knew there was not a whole to take away from Georgia’s 45-7 win over Marshall. The Bulldogs were massive favorites on the afternoon and it showed.
Connor Riley
Zachariah Branch shows why he can be the easy button for the Georgia …
ATHENS — As Zachariah Branch sat on the Sanford Stadium turf, it almost seemed cruel.
Connor Riley
Gunner Stockton shows it’s a new day at the QB position for Georgia: ‘It …
ATHENS — Saturday was special for Gunner Stockton.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart speaks on Daylen Everette, two …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury situation following the team’s 45-7 win over Marshall.
Connor Riley
