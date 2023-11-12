ATHENS — Former Georgia coach Mark Richt was honored at the start of the second quarter by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Richt won 74 percent of his games the 15 years he coached the Bulldogs, amassing a 145-51 record with two SEC titles in five league championship game appearances and 15 straight bowl appearances and seven Top 10 finishes.

He’s one of only five coaches in FBS history to record 145 or more wins his first 15 seasons, a list that includes fellow hall of famers Bob Stoops, Barry Switzer and Tom Osborne.

Richt, the 2002 and 2005 SEC Coach of the Year, finished the final three years of his head coaching career at his alma mater, Miami, going 26-13 and winning 2017 ACC Coach of the Year Honors.

“During his 18 years as a head coach Mark Richt established himself as one of the top coaches in the history of college football,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. “We are thrilled to honor him at Sanford Stadium as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class.”

NFF Chief Operating Officer Matthew Sign presented a Hall of Fame plaque to Richt at Saturday night’s game at the start of the second quarter.

Richt hosted the Chick-fil-A DawgBowl 2023 in October to benefit research at UGA for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s disease, drawing support from Kirby Smart and more than 50 Georgia players who participated. Richt and Smart have a close relationship, as Richt hired him in 2005 to coach running backs for the Bulldogs.

Richt is also active with H.E.R.O. for children, Eagle Ranch orphanage facility, and he led two mission trips to Honduras. He has been a celebrity spokesperson for the National Guard Youth Foundation and a key supporter of The Healing Place of Athens for men with addictions.

Richt founded the Paul Oliver Network, a program that supports lettermen in their transition to life after football.

Richt was named the first-ever honorary head coach of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2016 for his commitment to giving back to others. In 2013, Richt received the Stallings Award given for commitment to humanitarian and community service efforts, and in 2010, he was named to the AFCA Board of Trustees.

Richt will officially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class includes:

Eric Berry (Tennessee), Michael Bishop (Kansas State), Reggie Bush (Southern California), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), Robert Gallery (Iowa), LaMichael James (Oregon), Derrick Johnson (Texas), Bill Kollar (Montana State), Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Jeremy Maclin (Missouri), Terance Mathis (New Mexico), Bryant McKinnie (Miami [FL]), Corey Moore (Virginia Tech), Michael Stonebreaker (Notre Dame), Tim Tebow (Florida), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin), Brian Westbrook (Villanova), DeAngelo Williams (Memphis), and coaches Monte Cater (Lakeland [WI], Shepherd [WV]), Paul Johnson (Georgia Southern, Navy, Georgia Tech), Roy Kramer (Central Michigan) and Mark Richt (Georgia, Miami [FL]).