Kirby Smart knows he has a very good football team, but the 11th-year Georgia head coach is a realist.

So when Smart was asked the key to his team’s fast starts against FCS-level Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, he simply said, “The opponents.”

At noon on Saturday, things get more real for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) as they open the season against SEC opponent Arkansas (1-1).

The Bulldogs are a 24.5-point favorite, but there will be a hostile crowd to contend with along with on-field temperatures likely to approach or break the 100-degree mark.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is off to a strong start, leading the nation in passing efficiency (284.45) with 11 touchdown drives with eight passing touchdowns on the 11 possessions he has played.

“It’s fun when you score every possession you’re in, right?” Smart said Saturday after Stockton tied a school record with five touchdown passes. “But is that real? You think we’re going to do that in SEC play, score every possession?

“It’s gonna be how you deal with adversity moving forward.”

The Razorbacks are dealing with that sort of challenge after getting humbled in a road loss at Utah late Saturday night.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey addressed the issues bluntly.

“We’ve got to make plays … we’ve got to find ways,” Cramsey said, per Yahoo.com. “We’re going to find out who the hell we are.”

Things to Know about Georgia at Arkansas

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

Rankings and records: Georgia (2-0), No. 2 in AP Top 25 Poll. Georgia, No. 21 in Sagarin computer rankings; Arkansas (1-1) No. 63 (of 266) in Sagarin computer rankings.

TV/radio: ABC; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; Sirius XM 81 or 176.

Weather: Sunny with a high of 96

Series: Georgia leads 12-4, won 37-0 in 2021.

Last meeting: Georgia’s “RBU” was in full effect as NFL rushing champion James Cook had 12 carries for 87 yards to spearhead the Bulldogs’ 273 yards on the ground, keeping things simple for Stetson Bennett IV who was 7-of-11 passing for 72 yards with three carries for 16 yards. UGA drove for a score on its opening drive and blocked an Arkansas punt on the Hogs’ first possession, leading to another quick TD. The Bulldogs led 21-0 over former offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who was in his second year coaching the Razorbacks. UGA’s championship defense held Arkansas to 162 total yards and nine first downs.

Last outing: Georgia beat Conference USA member Western Kentucky 70-20, pulling starting QB Gunner Stockton in the second quarter with a 42-0 lead. Stockton tied a school-record with five touchdown passes added finished 13-of-16 passing for 234 yards and one scramble for 3 yards. Arkansas lost on the road at No. 17 Utah, 43-10.

Georgia injury report: LB Chase Linton (out); DB Justice Fitzpatrick (out); DB Tyriq Green (out); OL Marcus Harrison (out).

Arkansas injury report: TE Maddox Lassiter (out); DL J’ynn Allen (out); P Connor Smith (out); TE Hutson Hendrix (out); DB Brandon Ford (doubtful)

Betting line: Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite.

Georgia and Arkansas notes to know

• The Bulldogs are outscoring their opponents 49-0 in the first quarter through two games this season and 84-9 in the first halves of the wins over FCS-Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

• Georgia’s first two opponents are 4-for-4 in the Red Zone (inside the 20-yard line) with three touchdowns and a field goal. The Bulldogs ranked first in the SEC in Red Zone defense last season, and 14th nationally, allowing opponents to score on only 74.3 percent of their trips inside the 20.

• The Bulldogs are 10-0 in SEC opening games under Kirby Smart, winning twice at Tennessee, twice at South Carolina, twice at Vanderbilt, and with road wins at Arkansas, Auburn Kentucky and Missouri.

• First-year Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield is 5-2 against current SEC coaches, as he was 3-0 while at Memphis (2020-2025) against current Auburn coach and then-South Florida coach Alex Golesh, 1-1 against current Florida coach Jon Sumrall who was then at Tulane, 1-0 against current Tennessee coach Josh Heupel who was then at UCF, and 0-1 against Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Silverfield went 2-2 against SEC teams while at Memphis, beating Arkansas 32-31 in 2025 and Mississippi State 31-29 in 2021 and losing to Missouri 34-27 in 2023 and Mississippi State 49-23 in 2022.