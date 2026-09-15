ATHENS — Khalil Barnes is enjoying the “full circle” moment of returning to his home community to play for Georgia after playing his first three seasons at Clemson.

Barnes represented himself like the proven veteran player he has become in making his first appearance before the media as a member of the Bulldogs.

It was already obvious what Coach Kirby Smart saw in Barnes on the field to make him one of only nine incoming transfers, but hearing the former Clemson transfer speak revealed the character the UGA head coach identified, as well.

“It’s been a blessing, the story is crazy how you come back full circle, and be back living where my whole family is from …” said Barnes, who attended North Oconee High School, less than 13 miles from where he stood behind the podium in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall on Monday.

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Barnes essentially shrugs off that Georgia wasn’t among the many schools to offer him a scholarship coming out of high school.

“It didn’t bother me as much, when I met with Coach Smart coming out of the portal, he brought it up,” Barnes said. “But I told him I understand it’s a business now in this sport we’re in. For how it all worked out, it’s a blessing.”

Growing up a Bulldogs Fan

Barnes grew up a Georgia fan, taking advantage of his grandmother’s catering ties to the school to be around the program and be on the field before games during the Mark Richt-coaching era.

It wasn’t until the recruiting process started, Barnes sophomore year, that he took a more business-like neutral approach to schools.

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That’s why coming out of the tunnel for Georgia’s opening game was so special for him.

“The first game, we played Tennessee State,” Barnes said, “it was a little emotional.”

On the field, it’s been all business for Barnes, whose has more career starts (32) and interceptions (7) than any current Georgia football player.

Barnes, who plays the “star” defensive back position, played 43 defensive snaps through the first two games — in line with other UGA starters, as Smart has substituted liberally with large leads in each of the first two games.

Football Instincts

Barnes is eager to take the field and experience an SEC road game as a member of the Bulldogs, though he’s played at South Carolina twice (2023, 2025) and at Texas (2024 CFP) as a member of Coach Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers.

“It will be different there, but the way to win and the whole process, nothing about that changes for us,” Barnes said. “We still have a defense where we have to stop the run, we’ve got to be strong on the edges, and we’ve got to communicate on the back end.”

Barnes is known to have a nose for the ball, and he explained how defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann wants him to use it while carrying out his responsibilities.

“He challenges us to never let the scheme take you out of being a football player and what got you here,” Barnes explained, “So it’s understanding the balance of, if I do take this risk on this play — because of instincts or something I’ve seen on tape — you better make a play, because if you don’t, all that instinct talk is not going to save you on film.”

As much as Barnes has had to learn about Georgia’s multiple defense, he believes his experience has prepared him for the job.

“It’s not as big of a transition as people may think, because my freshman year at Clemson and the early part of my sophomore year I was repping mainly at nickel (star) …. “ Barnes said. “There’s a lot of carryover in language that the two coaches spoke, so it’s been smooth.”

COMPARING CLEMSON TO GEORGIA

Barnes said there’s a lot of carryover between how Swinney and Smart run their programs, too.

“I think the biggest one is the true connection that we have with everyone on the team,” Barnes said. “It’s not just for social media videos, it’s true, we really do love each other and spend a lot of time with each other outside the field.”

Barnes said Smart and Swinney have a lot in common with their thorough approach to the game.

“Just how much they put into their teams, like, it’s no coincidence why they’ve been so successful,” Barnes said of the only two active coaches in college football to have won two national championships.

“They focus on a lot of the little things; things that probably go over a lot of our heads, they are zeroing in on.”

One major difference, of course, is how Smart monitors and controls practice intensity by speaking to the team on a microphone throughout each practice.

“Yeah, it took one practice for that,” Barnes said with a smile. “I had good practices my first two days, a really good practice that second day, and we came back for a Saturday morning practice, I didn’t stretch right, I guess, so he was on me during stretch line.”

Smart has indeed been impressed, doling out the ultimate compliment by referencing Barnes as a leader when assessing his performance to this point of the season.

“High level of maturity, he was well-coached where he was, very scheme diverse, very intelligent picking things up,” Smart said. “He’s been a good leader and a constant for us and consistent in his performance.”