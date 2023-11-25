ATHENS — Kirby Smart took steps to educate his players on the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry this week, providing what one player referred to as a “history lesson.”

Make no mistake about it, these No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, with their record 28-game win streak and pending SEC Championship Game appearance next week, do not want to become a part of any kind of history that would involve them being on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Georgia is a 24-point favorite over Georgia Tech in the 7:30 p.m. game at Bobby Dodd Stadium (TV: ABC).

It’s yet another rivalry game for the Bulldogs, who have no less than three others (Florida, Auburn, Tennessee).

South Carolina considers UGA its SEC rival, while there has been growing animosity with Alabama since Smart’s rivalry, the two programs often battling for league superiority.

On one hand, Smart wants his players to know what’s at stake.

On the other, the head coach makes it clear the standard does not change regardless of the opponent.

“I don’t rank them (Georgia Tech) any higher than anybody else,” Smart said, correcting a reporter who insinuated otherwise.

“I look at all the games as rivalries. I let everybody else debate what’s the highest.”

And yet, Smart said, it’s a rivalry game he does not want to see go away.

“Do I want it to happen? Absolutely not, it’s a great rivalry game,” Smart said. “It’s great for our state. It’s great for both universities. I mean, it’s a long-standing tradition, so no, I don’t want it to happen, but I don’t know what the foreseeable future has.”

Injuries to watch

The 2023 Georgia football story has been one of overcoming adversity, most recently, on the field and in the training room.

Smart said this week Ladd McConkey was “still recovering” from his ankle injury and wasn’t able to do much, and neither was receiver RaRa Thomas, who is dealing with a foot sprain.

Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t appear to be 100 percent after a hit near the sideline, either, and one wonders how aggressive UGA will be playing him against Georgia Tech with the Alabama game one week away.

The Bulldogs have played without middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson the past two games. Freshman C.J. Allen has stepped in for JDJ, and while not as consistent or assignment-sound, has shown great upside.

Familiar faces, paces

Georgia will see some familiar faces on the Tech sideline and coaching booth, from former offensive analyst Buster Faulkner and linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, to players Dominick Blaylock and Brett Seither.

Smart said he expects some familiarity in the offense with Faulkner serving as the Yellow Jackets offensive coordinator.

There are similarities for sure. There are a lot of things that Buster (Faulkner) did here that he does there, there is overlap,” Smart said. “They will have a different way to present it. It will be who can respond to that, acknowledge it, adjust to it and what they do off of it.”

Luckie opportunities

Freshman tight end Lawson Luckie was one of the breakout players of spring practice and was competing for a bigger role before suffering an ankle injury in fall drills.

Luckie, however, has averaged just 13 snaps a game after missing the first five games of the season and has caught just one pass for 5 yards this season.

“Oscar (Delp) and Brock (Bowers) are ahead of him,” Smart said, explaining why Luckie hasn’t gotten more opportunities.

“I’m very pleased with what Lawson has done, (and) w.hen Brock’s out, for us to go 12, Lawson’s got to go play, and he’s getting better,” Smart said. “But when they’re both available, Lawson’s got to beat one of them out or he’s got to be better than the third wideout.”