Just as Georgia’s injury situation seemed to be taking a step in the right direction, Georgia saw starting center Sedrick Van Pran go down with a leg injury.

Van Pran was able to limp off without assistance following the play. He did not go into the injury tent after the injury, electing to remain on the sideline and watch the Georgia drive continue.

With Van Pran out, Jared Wilson entered the game at center for Georgia. Wilson did have two low snaps on the drive.

On the previous drive, Brock Bowers went into the injury tent. He exited with a black wrap around his right calf. Bowers has 5 receptions for 97 yards in the first half of the game. Bowers returned on Georgia’s next series and caught a 10-yard pass from Carson Beck.

Bowers did come up hobbling after he failed to bring in a pass in the end zone from Beck.

Oscar Delp, Bower’s backup, scored a touchdown in the first half. He has 2 receptions for 12 yards.

Georgia went on to score a touchdown on the drive. The Bulldogs lead 31-7 with 1:01 remaining in the first half.